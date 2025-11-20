Enhabit FY2025 EPS Estimate Increased by Leerink Partnrs

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Enhabit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Enhabit’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Enhabit’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.08 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. Enhabit has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.560 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Enhabit from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enhabit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Enhabit Stock Performance

EHAB opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $403.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.69. Enhabit has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Enhabit in the first quarter worth approximately $10,021,000. 8 Knots Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 4,988,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,851,000 after purchasing an additional 557,820 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Enhabit in the second quarter worth $3,094,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Enhabit by 96.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 314,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Enhabit by 59.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 792,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 294,999 shares in the last quarter.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

