Aegis Reduces Earnings Estimates for Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Aegis cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greenland Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, November 17th. Aegis analyst R. Dionisio now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Greenland Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GTEC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Greenland Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Greenland Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenland Technologies presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of GTEC stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Greenland Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.38%.The business had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

