FY2025 EPS Estimate for Mobile Infrastructure Cut by Analyst

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (NASDAQ:BEEP – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mobile Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Mobile Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mobile Infrastructure’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

BEEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Mobile Infrastructure in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Mobile Infrastructure in a report on Friday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of BEEP opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. Mobile Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $4.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEP. Connective Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobile Infrastructure by 10.8% during the third quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC now owns 60,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mobile Infrastructure by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mobile Infrastructure by 63.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

