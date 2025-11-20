Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $2.35 Million in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in Shake Shack by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 129,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 43,219 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 14.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHAK opened at $84.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.48. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $144.65.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $367.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Shake Shack has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Shake Shack to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $145.00 target price on Shake Shack in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.52.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

