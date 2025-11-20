Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 47,276 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,000. BJ’s Wholesale Club comprises about 0.7% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 362.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.3%

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $91.40 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $121.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,073.62. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $1,605,629.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,620,096.85. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.