EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 38,540 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average is $46.38.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
