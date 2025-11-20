EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.