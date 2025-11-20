EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,927 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 389.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 91.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 63.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,204,793.10. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.5%

DKS opened at $207.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.77 and its 200-day moving average is $209.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

