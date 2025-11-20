EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 3,081 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 21,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 10,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.4%

XOM stock opened at $117.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $123.21. The company has a market cap of $494.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average of $110.90.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

