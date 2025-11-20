Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 34.2% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.91.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,931 shares of company stock valued at $14,381,752. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $228.50 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $280.64. The company has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.95 and a 200 day moving average of $237.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

