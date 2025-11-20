Natera, Inc. $NTRA Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Natera by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 251,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,619,000 after purchasing an additional 161,672 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Natera by 30.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Natera by 4.8% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 127,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Natera by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 43,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $403,666.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,189 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,077.45. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $479,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 117,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,808,264.41. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 223,336 shares of company stock worth $42,990,633 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

NTRA opened at $218.35 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $220.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Natera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Natera from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Natera from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Natera to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.29.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

