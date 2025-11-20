iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ IGF opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.