Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,380 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,041,000 after purchasing an additional 658,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,577,000 after purchasing an additional 185,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after acquiring an additional 135,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,722,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,886,000 after buying an additional 221,426 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.2974 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

