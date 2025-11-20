EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $3.01 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Farrell Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farrell Financial LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $88.25 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $94.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average is $85.84.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

