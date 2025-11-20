Brokers Set Expectations for Meta Platforms FY2025 Earnings

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $28.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $27.33. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $26.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2026 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $28.15 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $7.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $31.67 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on META. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $915.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $825.05.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $590.32 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $704.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $705.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total transaction of $325,596.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,860,951. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.23, for a total transaction of $312,386.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,927.46. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,024 shares of company stock worth $19,233,987. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

