Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 716.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $153,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 959,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,802,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.86.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $618.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $674.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $684.58. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $443.21 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

