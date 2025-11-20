Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $113,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,638,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,943,654,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Linde by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,470,284,000 after purchasing an additional 453,108 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,511,751,000 after buying an additional 1,182,157 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $2,097,793,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Linde by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,859,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,156,000 after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.83.

Linde Stock Down 0.4%

LIN opened at $413.20 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $486.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $450.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $192.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.