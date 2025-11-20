Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $182.49 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 531,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $182,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,328,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,666,732,000 after buying an additional 246,008 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,023,126,000 after buying an additional 1,505,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,746,222,000 after acquiring an additional 90,482 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,409,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,539,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,222,000 after acquiring an additional 180,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.8%

SHW opened at $329.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.