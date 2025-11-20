Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $194.60 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,462,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,018 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $194,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,115,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 277,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,885,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 778,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,078,000 after buying an additional 237,987 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:KKR opened at $117.47 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.17.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.