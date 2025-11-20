Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 48,732 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,047 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,732 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $120,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,991,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,316,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 432,026 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $715,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,933,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $500,247,000 after buying an additional 91,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,110,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,895,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,904.96. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $251.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.09.

Shares of BA opened at $185.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.79. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.44) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

