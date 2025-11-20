Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198,462 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $109,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $73.74 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average is $81.02.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Zacks Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

