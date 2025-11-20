Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,202 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,209,000 after acquiring an additional 79,709 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,320,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,127,000 after purchasing an additional 409,877 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 800,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after purchasing an additional 71,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,889,000 after purchasing an additional 376,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 652,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 164,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Bread Financial Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $68.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.30 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Bread Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.37%.

Bread Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

