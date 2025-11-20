Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,057,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Republic Services worth $4,699,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Republic Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $217.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.32. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $199.43 and a one year high of $258.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.91.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

