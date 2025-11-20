Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.67 Billion Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,185,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,669,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 71,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

