Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,572,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Gartner worth $3,869,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 210.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT opened at $225.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.54 and a 1-year high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $231.00 to $218.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gartner from $280.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IT

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.