Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.17 Billion Stock Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,930,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 493,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Wabtec worth $4,172,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAB. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Wabtec by 70.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 44.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Wabtec by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAB opened at $197.97 on Thursday. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $151.81 and a 52 week high of $216.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $580,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,060. This trade represents a 34.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $577,104.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,321.47. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,436 shares of company stock worth $5,145,024. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.78.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

