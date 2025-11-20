Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,246,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Kenvue worth $4,881,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Kenvue by 266.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 378.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners set a $22.00 price target on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $16.08 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 110.67%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

