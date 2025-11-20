Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,991,860 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,587,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Otis Worldwide worth $4,811,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $86.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $106.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average of $92.47.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.41%.The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $277,637.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $240,961.32. This represents a 53.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

