Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 19,277 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,939,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $4,344,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 506,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,589,000 after purchasing an additional 86,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,136,000 after buying an additional 132,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,865,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,200. The trade was a 61.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total value of $13,268,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,132,538.30. This represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,703,115. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $884.65 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $1,123.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $955.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $819.44. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $737.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. William Blair upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,047.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MPWR

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.