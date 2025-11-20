Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,443,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Marvell Technology worth $4,987,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.2% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 74,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 49.4% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,054,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,584,000 after acquiring an additional 348,587 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Redstone set a $105.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.23.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -625.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.03.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,709,226.33. This represents a 5.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

