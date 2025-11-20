Head to Head Contrast: United Resource Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:URHG) versus US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

United Resource Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:URHG – Get Free Report) and US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for United Resource Holdings Group and US Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Resource Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 US Gold 1 0 3 1 2.80

US Gold has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.97%. Given US Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe US Gold is more favorable than United Resource Holdings Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Resource Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A US Gold N/A -73.81% -50.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Resource Holdings Group and US Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares United Resource Holdings Group and US Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Resource Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A US Gold N/A N/A -$20.56 million ($1.53) -10.12

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of United Resource Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of US Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of US Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

US Gold beats United Resource Holdings Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Resource Holdings Group

United Resource Holdings Group, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining, and milling operations in the United States. It is also involved in the procurement and acceleration of equity positions in small and mid-sized companies. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also has earn-in agreement to acquire a 50% ownership interest in the Maggie Creek project located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Dataram Corporation and changed its name to U.S. Gold Corp. in June 2017. U.S. Gold Corp. is based in Elko, Nevada.

