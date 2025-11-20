Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Masco Corporation $MAS

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $50,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 1,317.38%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Masco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Masco from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

