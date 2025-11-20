Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 31,590 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,154,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $399,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 480.6% in the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.14.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $233.13 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.39 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.04 billion, a PE ratio of 111.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

