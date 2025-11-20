DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Trading Down 19.7% – Here’s Why

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 19.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. 1,711,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 464,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 4.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

