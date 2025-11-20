Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.01 and last traded at $81.64, with a volume of 234010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $95.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palvella Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Palvella Therapeutics from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.92.

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.85 and a beta of -0.05.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts predict that Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Palvella Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Palvella Therapeutics by 1,279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 186,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173,209 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,949,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Palvella Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Company Profile

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

