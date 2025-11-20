Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.5030 and last traded at $0.5457, with a volume of 18839985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.5240.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, December 30th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 29th.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $790.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

