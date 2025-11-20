Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 101 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Severn Trent had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.00%.

Severn Trent Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of SVT stock opened at GBX 2,724 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,681.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,668.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of GBX 2,323 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,847.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,875 to GBX 2,849 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,960 to GBX 3,385 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,610 price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,858.80.

About Severn Trent

As one of Britain’s largest water companies, we supply fresh, clean drinking water to over nine million people across our region – around two billion litres every day. Once used, we collect, clean, and treat the water before safely returning it to the environment. We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long-term asset growth, and inflation-linked dividends.

