Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 315 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Imperial Brands had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 41.84%.

Imperial Brands Stock Up 0.2%

LON IMB opened at GBX 3,247 on Thursday. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 2,493 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,269. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.91, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,102.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,998.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,200 price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,900.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Alan Johnson acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,066 per share, for a total transaction of £18,396. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Imperial Brands

