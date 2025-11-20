Nexusmind Trading 26.7% Lower This Week (NMD)

Nexusmind (NMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Nexusmind token can now be bought for approximately $4.87 or 0.00005305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexusmind has a total market cap of $50.00 million and $157.93 worth of Nexusmind was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexusmind has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91,468.34 or 0.99544265 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91,112.06 or 0.99363987 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Nexusmind Profile

Nexusmind was first traded on September 7th, 2023. Nexusmind’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,257,502 tokens. Nexusmind’s official website is nexusmind.io/index. Nexusmind’s official message board is medium.com/@mynexusmind. Nexusmind’s official Twitter account is @mynexusmind.

Nexusmind Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexusmind (NMD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nexusmind has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nexusmind is 4.91117623 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmind.io/index.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexusmind directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexusmind should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexusmind using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

