Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.190-4.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.790-0.940 EPS.

NYSE:DLB opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.46. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $307.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.190-4.340 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.35%.

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $524,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 70,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,990.20. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $1,721,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,901,110.75. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $4,037,690. 38.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $56,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 31.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

