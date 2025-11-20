STBL 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.65 Million (STBL)

STBL (STBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One STBL token can now be bought for about $0.0696 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, STBL has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. STBL has a market cap of $34.79 million and $10.65 million worth of STBL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91,468.34 or 0.99544265 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,112.06 or 0.99363987 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About STBL

STBL launched on September 12th, 2025. STBL’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. STBL’s official Twitter account is @stbl_official. The official website for STBL is www.stbl.com.

Buying and Selling STBL

According to CryptoCompare, “STBL (STBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. STBL has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of STBL is 0.07088497 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $10,510,879.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.stbl.com.”

