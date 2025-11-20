Morphware Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $13.21 Million (XMW)

Morphware (XMW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Morphware token can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Morphware has a market capitalization of $13.21 million and $91.69 thousand worth of Morphware was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Morphware has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Morphware alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,468.34 or 0.99544265 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91,112.06 or 0.99363987 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Morphware Profile

Morphware’s launch date was September 16th, 2024. Morphware’s total supply is 1,232,922,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,150,079 tokens. The official website for Morphware is www.morphware.com. Morphware’s official Twitter account is @morphwareai.

Morphware Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morphware (XMW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morphware has a current supply of 1,232,922,769 with 823,702,984 in circulation. The last known price of Morphware is 0.0185111 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $192,354.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.morphware.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morphware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morphware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morphware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morphware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morphware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.