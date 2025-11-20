Saros (SAROS) Price Down 67.3% Over Last Week

Saros (SAROS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Saros has a market cap of $20.68 million and $2.64 million worth of Saros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saros token can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saros has traded down 67.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Saros Token Profile

Saros’ launch date was January 18th, 2024. Saros’ total supply is 2,574,997,177 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,250,020,483 tokens. Saros’ official Twitter account is @saros_xyz. Saros’ official website is www.saros.xyz. The official message board for Saros is blog.saros.xyz.

Saros Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saros (SAROS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Saros has a current supply of 2,574,997,177 with 1,250,020,483 in circulation. The last known price of Saros is 0.01741093 USD and is down -11.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $2,465,779.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saros.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

