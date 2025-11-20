NEXPACE Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $103.84 Million (NXPC)

NEXPACE (NXPC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 20th. In the last week, NEXPACE has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One NEXPACE token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges. NEXPACE has a total market capitalization of $103.84 million and $66.84 million worth of NEXPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEXPACE Token Profile

NEXPACE’s launch date was May 15th, 2025. NEXPACE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,614,564 tokens. The official website for NEXPACE is msu.io. NEXPACE’s official Twitter account is @maplestoryu. The official message board for NEXPACE is medium.com/@maplestoryu.

NEXPACE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXPACE (NXPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NEXPACE has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 222,614,564 in circulation. The last known price of NEXPACE is 0.44894327 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $61,153,937.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msu.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

