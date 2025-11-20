APF coin Price Tops $0.0357 on Top Exchanges (APFC)

APF coin (APFC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One APF coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, APF coin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. APF coin has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $148.44 thousand worth of APF coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,468.34 or 0.99544265 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91,112.06 or 0.99363987 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

APF coin Token Profile

APF coin’s genesis date was April 13th, 2022. APF coin’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,357,380 tokens. The official website for APF coin is verdanteurope.com/en. The Reddit community for APF coin is https://reddit.com/r/apf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APF coin’s official message board is verdanteurope.com/en/contact. APF coin’s official Twitter account is @apf_digital.

APF coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APF Coin (APFC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. APF Coin has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 33,573,931 in circulation. The last known price of APF Coin is 0.03442514 USD and is up 7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $186,515.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://verdanteurope.com/en/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APF coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APF coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APF coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

