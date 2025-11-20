Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,338 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lumentum from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.88.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $268.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.48 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.37. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $280.22.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 7,200 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total value of $1,751,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,776.48. The trade was a 42.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $192,228.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 96,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,646,020.80. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,965 shares of company stock worth $7,810,818. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

