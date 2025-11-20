Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 2,191 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,239,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,465,000 after buying an additional 657,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,486,000 after acquiring an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,432,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $452,852,000 after acquiring an additional 606,234 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,744,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,994,000 after purchasing an additional 534,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,490,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,113,000 after purchasing an additional 509,996 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $85.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $54.26.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley bought 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $246,593.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,489.28. This represents a 9.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

