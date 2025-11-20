Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 647.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.62.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $73.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $2,741,782.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,760.69. This trade represents a 63.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

