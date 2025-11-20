DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT Shares Sold by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management reduced its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 23,549 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in DHT were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the first quarter worth about $19,950,000. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth about $5,788,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DHT by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,280,000 after purchasing an additional 354,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded DHT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

DHT Stock Performance

DHT stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. DHT had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

About DHT

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.