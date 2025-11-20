EMC Capital Management Sells 5,781 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

EMC Capital Management lowered its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 58.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKU. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 14,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 697.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in BankUnited by 9,157.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BankUnited from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

BankUnited stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.34.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $275.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.33 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 13.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

